Lawsuits seeking compensation for Easter Sunday bombing victims: Court rejects Sirisena’s request

Colombo District Court yesterday rejected a request by former President Maithripala Sirisena to release him from several lawsuits filed by the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The relatives of the victims of Easter Sunday attack have filed 128 lawsuits in the Colombo District Court seeking compensations from Sirisena and several others.

President’s Counsel Faizer Mustapha appearing for the former President said that there as no legal basis for the lawsuits.

President’s Counsel Shamil Perera appearing for the aggrieved party objected stating the request was contrary to the provisions of Civil Procedure Code.

The victims alleged that the defendants, including Sirisena, had failed to perform their duties to prevent the terrorist attacks.

(Source: The Island)