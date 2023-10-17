Sri Lanka Cricket lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has fully lifted the ban imposed on Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka.

This decision was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at its October 13 meeting after receiving recommendation from the Independent Inquiry Committee appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which was tasked with investigating the impact of the criminal allegations against Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka in Australia.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) imposed an indefinite ban on Danushka Gunathilaka in November 2022, when he was charged and arrested on allegations of sexual assault a woman in Australia during his travel as a member of the Sri Lanka National Cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The inquiry committee had been tasked with investigating the impact of the criminal allegations against Gunathilaka in Australia. It was headed by retired High Court Judge Sisira Ratnayake and consisted of Attorneys-at-Law Niroshana Perera and Asela Ranawaka.

This suspension was pending the outcome of legal proceedings and was imposed considering the impact of his actions on the reputation of Cricket and the country.

The inquiry committee has also cautioned Danushka Gunathilaka to always uphold his status as a representative of the nation in all his future actions.