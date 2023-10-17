Sri Lankan woman gives birth to sextuplets

A Sri Lankan woman has given birth to sextuplets at the Castle Street Hospital for Women (CSHW) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

As per reports, a woman from Ragama has given birth to the sextuplets.

All six babies are currently being treated and monitored in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Neonatal Paediatrician Dr. Saman Kumara said to the media.

According to reports, five of the babies are receiving medical attention at the Castle Street Hospital while the other infant is at the National Hospital in Colombo.

According to Dr. Saman Kumara, the babies were born prematurely, at 26 weeks, and weighed between 400g-700g at birth.

Dr. Saman Kumara further said the sextuplet is currently on ventilators and is given utmost care although keeping such preterm infants alive is a massive challenge.