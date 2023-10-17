Sri Lanka to introduce pension scheme for self-employed people
Posted by Editor on October 17, 2023 - 12:30 pm
Steps are being taken to introduce a pension scheme for those who are self-employed in Sri Lanka, State Minister of Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual said.
According to the State Minister, a proposal regarding this was submitted to the Ministry of Finance.
He further said that a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance to amend the Sri Lanka Social Security Board Act.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Outgoing Indian Defence Adviser meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary October 17, 2023
- Sri Lanka to introduce pension scheme for self-employed people October 17, 2023
- Sri Lankan woman gives birth to sextuplets October 17, 2023
- Sri Lanka Cricket lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka October 17, 2023
- Australia thrash Sri Lanka to revive World Cup campaign October 17, 2023