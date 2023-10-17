Sri Lanka to introduce pension scheme for self-employed people

October 17, 2023

Steps are being taken to introduce a pension scheme for those who are self-employed in Sri Lanka, State Minister of Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual said.

According to the State Minister, a proposal regarding this was submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

He further said that a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance to amend the Sri Lanka Social Security Board Act.