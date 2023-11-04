Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva resigns
Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Mohan de Silva has tendered his resignation.
The move came after Sri Lanka’s shameful 302-run loss to India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 02) which caused huge public uproar.
On Friday (November 03), Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe urged the Executive Committee of the cricket governing body and the Selection Committee to step down from their positions or face drastic action over the team’s consecutive defeats.
Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday (November 03) called for an explanation from its coaches and selectors, to address four specific areas, including the team’s Strategy and Preparation, Team Selection, player performance and post-match analysis.
This is really good news! Hope this is the beginning and others will follow.
That’s crazy. SLC should not resign.
Multiple factors including the following lead to SL team’s performance:
(1) The team has talent but is not gelling; need a high-end sports psychologist to work with the team and produce a homogenous team approach capable of developing its own strategies to deal with competition and implementing them.
(2) The ICC should ban cricket in Mumbai and Delhi where the smog is so intense that it affects the respiratory systems of all human beings
(3) I observed many teams in the World Cup 2023 (except the Indians) suffering from shortness of breath in the grounds in Mumbai & Delhi.