Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva resigns

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2023 - 11:28 am

Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Mohan de Silva has tendered his resignation.

The move came after Sri Lanka’s shameful 302-run loss to India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 02) which caused huge public uproar.

On Friday (November 03), Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe urged the Executive Committee of the cricket governing body and the Selection Committee to step down from their positions or face drastic action over the team’s consecutive defeats.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday (November 03) called for an explanation from its coaches and selectors, to address four specific areas, including the team’s Strategy and Preparation, Team Selection, player performance and post-match analysis.