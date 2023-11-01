Sri Lanka Customs earns highest-ever monthly revenue in October

Posted by Editor on November 1, 2023 - 1:16 pm

Sri Lanka Customs earned its highest-ever monthly revenue which amounted to Rs. 109 billion in total in October compared to previous months in 2023.

The major reason for the increase in revenue was streamlining and making the tax collection process more efficient.

This year, the total Customs revenue is expected to exceed Rs. 925 billion.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of 2023 (up to October 31, 2023), the total revenue of Sri Lanka Customs is Rs. 760 billion.