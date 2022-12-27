Sri Lanka deports over 1,900 foreign nationals in four years

Sri Lanka has deported 1,955 foreign nationals based on various charges between 2018 and 2021.

This has been stated in the performance review report of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

According to the Immigration and Emigration Department, 678 foreign nationals were deported in 2018, 898 in 2019, 249 in 2020 and 130 foreign nationals last year.

Last year’s deportations were as a result of 505 incidents and investigations.

Among the 130 individuals deported from Sri Lanka last year, 92 were Indian nationals, nine Nepali nationals, seven Nigerian nationals, six Pakistani nationals, five Russian nationals and two Maldivian nationals.