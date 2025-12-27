Sri Lanka distributes disaster grants as Cyclone Ditwah triggers over 1,200 landslides

Posted by Editor on December 27, 2025 - 11:24 am

The National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) of the Ministry of Defence has announced that a Rs. 50,000 grant for obtaining kitchen equipment for families affected by the disaster has been fully disbursed to 3,665 families.

Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) of the Ministry of Defence, K.G. Dharmathilaka, stated that 147,628 families are eligible for this assistance. He also mentioned that land ownership will not be considered when providing the Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 grants.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) reports that more than 1,200 severe landslides have occurred across Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah.

Director General of the NBRO, Asiri Karunawardena, said that 363 of these landslides were reported in the Kandy district alone.

He added that crops will be planted in high-risk landslide zones, where residential activities have been restricted, to help prevent soil erosion in the future.