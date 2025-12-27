CID secures 72-hour detention order on Ex-Minister Douglas Devananda

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained a 72-hour detention order to further question former Minister Douglas Devananda, who was arrested yesterday in connection with a missing pistol.

Devananda was produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (December 27) following his arrest by the CID on December 26, 2025. The arrest was carried out by the Homicide Investigation Division of the CID as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police stated that the investigation relates to a pistol that had been lawfully issued to Devananda by the Sri Lanka Army for personal use in 2001. The firearm was recovered in 2019 after information was revealed during the questioning of organised criminal Makandure Madush.

Based on the information provided, the pistol was found concealed in a forested area near a culvert in the Weliveriya area. A subsequent examination of the serial number confirmed that the weapon had been issued to Devananda.

During questioning, the former minister failed to provide a satisfactory explanation as to how the firearm went missing or how it came into the possession of others. As a result, he was arrested, according to a senior police officer.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Homicide Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department.