Latha Walpola passes away

Posted by Editor on December 27, 2025 - 8:27 pm

Veteran singer Latha Walpola has passed away today (December 27) at the age of 91.

She was receiving treatment at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital at the time of her demise.

Born in 1934 in Mount Lavinia, she made her first vocal performance in 1946 on what was then Radio Ceylon, at the age of 12.

Over her lifetime, she sang more than ten thousand songs, including songs in foreign languages.

She was also honoured with the title of the eternal Queen of Song in Sinhala cinema.

She entered the film industry in 1953 with the film “Eda Ra”, and over the decades that followed, she lent her voice to more than 600 films.