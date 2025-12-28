Sri Lanka Police Lifeguards save three foreign nationals in Hikkaduwa and Ahungalla

Three foreign nationals who were swimming and were swept away by strong sea currents at the Hikkaduwa and Ahungalla beaches were rescued by the Sri Lanka Police Lifeguard Unit on December 27, 2025.

On the evening of December 27, a foreign couple who had gone swimming at Hikkaduwa Narigama Beach were caught in a rip current and were being swept out to sea. They were rescued by officers attached to the Hikkaduwa Police Lifeguard Unit who were on duty at the beach, namely Police Sergeant 68936 Ekanayake, Police Constable 83255 Mihindu, Police Constable 27794 Bandara, and Police Constable 102748 Dissanayake.

The officers also provided first aid to the couple. The victims were a Belarusian couple aged 23 and 20.

Meanwhile, on the afternoon of December 27, a foreign national who had gone swimming at Ahungalla Beach was caught in a rip current and was being swept out to sea. He was rescued by officers attached to the Hikkaduwa Police Lifeguard Unit who were on duty at the beach, namely Police Sergeant 59484 Kapila, Police Sergeant 66528 Priyashantha, Police Constable 29896 Lasantha, and Police Constable 25505 Eranda.

First aid was provided to the individual following the rescue. The victim was a 39-year-old Russian national.