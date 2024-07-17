Sri Lanka doubles President’s Fund payments for heart and kidney patients

The Sri Lankan government will double the financial aid provided under the President’s Fund for heart and kidney patients, with payments made within a week of application, Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya announced.

Previously, the President’s Fund covered 50% of the costs for these patients. There was a backlog of nearly 8,000 applications by August 2022.

Speaking at an event in Kegalle, Minister Siyambalapitiya highlighted that the current government has taken steps to expedite the process, ensuring payments are made within a week of receiving applications.

The minister also emphasized the government’s efforts to support education, noting that 116,000 students from low-income families will receive bursaries through the President’s Fund. He praised this initiative as a significant investment in the future generation, contributing positively to the country’s development.

Two years ago, the President’s Fund faced delays in releasing funds for health-related assistance, particularly for heart surgeries. The government has recognized the need to provide more financial support to these patients.

Minister Siyambalapitiya expressed pride in the fair and transparent allocation of 116,000 scholarships to help children from low-income families continue their education.

He highlighted the current government’s commitment to supporting children’s education as a positive step for the nation’s future.