Diana Gamage withdraws petition against removal from SJB’s national list

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2024 - 12:30 pm

Former State Minister Diana Gamage has withdrawn her petition from the Supreme Court today (July 17).

The petition sought an order to annul the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)’s decision to remove her from the party’s National List.

When the petition was taken up today, the attorneys representing Diana Gamage requested the court’s permission to withdraw the application, stating that their client does not intend to proceed with it.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court granted permission for the petition to be withdrawn.