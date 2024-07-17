Sri Lanka President proposes threat assessment committee for candidates
Posted by Editor on July 17, 2024 - 4:30 pm
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed forming a committee to assess threats to presidential candidates and former presidents.
This is for the upcoming presidential election to ensure their safety.
The President’s Media Division said a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) will be appointed to manage these security arrangements.
