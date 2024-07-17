Jul 17 2024 July 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka President proposes threat assessment committee for candidates

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2024

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed forming a committee to assess threats to presidential candidates and former presidents.

This is for the upcoming presidential election to ensure their safety.

The President’s Media Division said a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) will be appointed to manage these security arrangements.

