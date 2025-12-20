Sri Lanka expresses gratitude to UAE for humanitarian assistance

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed the country’s deep appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its swift humanitarian assistance to communities affected by recent floods and heavy rainfall across the country.

President Dissanayake conveyed his gratitude during a telephone conversation held yesterday (December 19) with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking the UAE for its continued support to Sri Lanka during times of crisis.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his heartfelt condolences to President Dissanayake and the people of Sri Lanka over the loss of lives caused by the floods, and conveyed his best wishes for the country’s safety and resilience as it confronts the challenges posed by the disaster.

The UAE President also informed President Dissanayake that the UAE would dispatch a team to Sri Lanka to assess the extent of the damage and determine the nature of assistance that could be provided, in order to explore additional avenues of support in keeping with the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

He reaffirmed his country’s commitment to standing with Sri Lanka, noting that the assistance forms part of the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian policy of providing timely support to nations affected by natural disasters and emergencies, with a focus on both immediate relief and long-term recovery.

Emergency relief operations were swiftly launched through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Agency for International Aid, and the Emirates Red Crescent. These operations included search and rescue missions in the worst-affected areas, conducted by teams from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, as well as the delivery of essential food supplies and emergency shelter materials for displaced families.

Sri Lankan authorities welcomed the UAE’s prompt response, describing it as a significant contribution to ongoing relief efforts and a reflection of the strong and enduring relations between the two countries.