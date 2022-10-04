Sri Lanka Government issued Gazette declaring Power supply, Fuel distribution essential

Sri Lanka Government has issued an extraordinary gazette notification declaring electricity, fuel, health services as essential services.

The gazette notification was issued by the President’s Secretary, E.M.S.B. Ekanayake.

Accordingly, the following services have been declared as essential by order of the President of Sri Lanka:

1. All services connected to the supply of electricity.

2. The supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel.

3. All service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institutions.