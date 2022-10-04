Sajith Premadasa proposed Charitha Herath to be reappointed to the COPE

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa proposed Professor Charitha Herath be re-appointed to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

Sajith Premadasa further said in Parliament today (October 04) that he had previously proposed the name of Dr. Harsha De Silva from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to represent the COPE from his party.

However, SJB leader Sajith Premadasa said that since MP Harsha De Silva has decided to voluntarily step down from COPE, he would re-nominate MP Charitha Herath, the former Chairman of the COPE for that vacancy.