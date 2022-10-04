Compulsory retirement age for State employees revised to 60 – Circular on January 1

Sri Lanka Government approved the compulsory retirement age of employees serving in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to be revised to 60 years.

The compulsory retirement age was announced through the 2022 Supplementary Budget 2022 in Parliament.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies to issue the circular in this regard with effect from the 1st of January 2023.