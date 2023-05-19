Sri Lanka Government promotes Army and Navy personnel to their next rank

Sri Lanka Government has promoted more than 5,400 Army and Navy personnel to their next ranks coinciding with the 14th commemoration of the National War Heroes’ Day.

Accordingly, 402 Officers (Regular and Volunteer Force) and 3,348 Other Ranks of the Sri Lanka Army have been promoted to their respective next rank with effect from today (May 19).

The army said, 07 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 19 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 29 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 33 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 09 Major to Temporary Lieutenant Colonel, 115 Captains to the rank of Major, 03 Captains (QM) to the rank of Major (QM), 97 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 90 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) have been thus promoted in the Officers category.

In the category of Other Ranks, a total of 129 Warrant Officers-II were promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer-I, 332 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-II, 442 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 585 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1028 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 832 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Navy said 1,731 of its personnel were advanced to their next higher rank, in view of the National War Heroes’ Day.

The promotions were made under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.