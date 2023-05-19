National Security Conclave 2023 held in Sri Lanka

The National Security Conclave 2023 was held on Wednesday (May 17) at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Graduate Studies of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) in Ratmalana.

This event was organized by the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) Sri Lanka.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe graced the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Actg. Director General of the INSS Rear Admiral Dimuthu Gunawardena (Retd) delivered the welcome remarks at the outset of the programme.

President Wickremesinghe who encourages research and related studies for the betterment of the country also appreciated this mammoth effort of the INSS during the session.

The event consisted of a number of distinguished and eminent speakers sharing their knowledge during the sessions throughout the day’s proceedings.

The flow of the proceedings also included thematic discussions on “Elimination of Corruption for a Prosperous, Secure and Stable Sri Lanka”, “Creating a Change in Administrative Systems and the Public Service Culture to Eliminate Corruption”, “The Need for Vibrant and Efficacious Laws and Independent and Efficient Law Enforcement”, “Maintenance of the Rule of Law and Efficient and Effective Administration of Justice to Combat Corruption”, “Climate, Cyber and Technology: Changing Dimensions in Security,” “Climate Change: Immediate Global Action in this Crucial Decade”, “Improving Cyber Resilience and Rapid Response to Enhance Cyber Security” and several other focused areas during the day’s sessions.

Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Adviser on National Security Sagala Rathnayake, Chief of Defence Staff, Navy Commander, Vice Chancellor- KDU, Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, IGP, senior military officers, intellectuals, officers, think tanks and a large number of distinguished guests were present at the occasion.