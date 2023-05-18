May 18 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Wasantha Mudalige arrested

Wasantha Mudalige has been arrested by the police during a protest stage near the University of Kelaniya this evening (May 18).

Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

According to reports, the IUSF convener was taken into custody for obstructing the duties of the police officers at the protest site.

