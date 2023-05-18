Wasantha Mudalige arrested
Posted in Local News
Wasantha Mudalige has been arrested by the police during a protest stage near the University of Kelaniya this evening (May 18).
Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).
According to reports, the IUSF convener was taken into custody for obstructing the duties of the police officers at the protest site.
Latest Headlines
- Wasantha Mudalige arrested May 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Department of Motor Traffic takes decision on list of owners on vehicle registration May 18, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 18, 2023
- Singer Christopher Paul passes away May 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka declares health, petroleum, and electricity services as essential May 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka files lawsuit against owners of X-Press Pearl May 18, 2023
- China, Sri Lanka in ‘active’ communications on debt restructuring May 18, 2023