Sri Lanka increases fuel quota for vehicles with effect from midnight today (April 04)

Sri Lanka Government has increased the existing fuel quota under the QR code system for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season with effect from midnight today (April 04).

As previously planned, according to the increasing fuel needed for the festive season, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has ordered and received the necessary fuel stocks, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, the proposal has been made to increase three wheel quotas from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycle from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

New fuel quotas are as follows: