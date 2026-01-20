Sri Lanka introduces digital fuel card system for government vehicles

January 20, 2026

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has introduced a new digital fuel card system to make the supply of fuel to government vehicles more efficient and to ensure transparency.

Under the new programme, a special digital fuel card will be issued to all government vehicles, allowing them to obtain fuel from any fuel station across Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Digital Economy stated that the objective of introducing this system is to reduce corruption and irregularities in the distribution of fuel to government vehicles, save time by reducing existing paperwork, and establish a proper mechanism to accurately monitor and maintain records of fuel usage by state institutions in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry further stated that through this digitalisation initiative, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation expects to manage state resources in a more systematic manner and support the national economy by minimising fuel wastage.