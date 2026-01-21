Government Radiologic Technologists in Sri Lanka launch 24 hour islandwide strike

The Government Radiological Technologists’ Association says a 24 hour token strike will begin at all hospitals across Sri Lanka from 8:00 AM today (January 21), causing a complete suspension of radiation related examination services.

President of the Association Chanaka Dharmawickrama said the strike is being launched in protest against the Health Ministry’s failure to carry out an impartial investigation into the conduct of the Deputy Director of the National Institute for Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation in Maligawatte.

He said the issue has been raised with Health Ministry officials on several occasions, but no satisfactory response or action has been received so far.

He further stated that due to the strike, all radiation examination services will be suspended for 24 hours. These include CT scans, MRI scans, angiograms, mammograms and all other procedures involving radiation.

Meanwhile, the strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in the Eastern Province is continuing for the fifth consecutive day today.

The strike is being carried out in protest against the Medical Superintendent of the Akkaraipattu Hospital.

GMOA Media Spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe confirmed that the trade union action remains ongoing as of today.