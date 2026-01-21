Sri Lanka Prime Minister Harini meets ADB President at World Economic Forum

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda in Switzerland yesterday January 20 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting took place at the Congress Centre in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is currently being held. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is on an official visit to Switzerland to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos Klosters.

Upon arrival in Switzerland, the Prime Minister and her delegation were warmly received at Zurich Airport by Ms. Himali Arunatilaka, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

This year’s World Economic Forum is being held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.” The main sessions of the forum began on January 19, 2026 and will continue for five consecutive days until January 23, 2026.

Nearly 3,000 high level participants are attending the event, including heads of state, government leaders, chief executive officers of multinational companies, policymakers, technology innovators, activists, journalists and other observers from around the world.

During her visit, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is also scheduled to hold a series of high level bilateral discussions with international leaders, heads of global organizations and other dignitaries.