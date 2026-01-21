Over 61kg of ICE seized in Nittambuwa STF raid

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2026 - 10:23 am

An individual has been arrested in Nittambuwa with over 61 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ICE, worth around Rs. 900 million, during a Police Special Task Force (STF) operation.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out in the Araliya Road area of Pinnagolla Estate in Nittambuwa, based on intelligence received by officers attached to the Gonahena STF Camp.

During the operation, the suspect was taken into custody while transporting a large consignment of ICE concealed in a three wheeler. The total weight of the seized narcotics was 61 kilograms and 838 grams.

The STF stated that the street value of the seized drugs exceeds Rs. 900 million. The three wheeler used to transport the narcotics has also been taken into STF custody.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect has close links with organised criminals and drug traffickers, including “Dubai Varuna” and Mohammed Siddiq, who are currently overseas. The suspect is also connected to Dilindu Sanjeewa, also known as “Lena”, who is presently serving a prison sentence.

Further investigations are continuing to identify other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network and to trace the source and intended distribution of the seized narcotics.