IMF Chief reaffirms strong support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2026 - 2:14 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its continued support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery during a meeting between IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Davos, Switzerland.

The assurance was given on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum, highlighting international confidence in Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Georgieva noted:

“Sri Lanka and its people have shown remarkable resilience in the face of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. I reiterated the IMF’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic recovery.”

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando also took part in the discussion.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Sri Lankan delegation departed for Switzerland on Monday (January 19) to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The World Economic Forum 2026 is being held in Davos under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue” and brings together more than 3,000 global leaders, including heads of state, government leaders, chief executive officers of major multinational companies, policymakers, and technology innovators.

During the visit, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is scheduled to hold several high-level bilateral meetings with international leaders, heads of global institutions, and other distinguished dignitaries.