Motorcycle mechanic arrested for Rs. 50,000 bribe attempt at Bemmulla Police Station
A motorcycle mechanic from Kalagedihena was arrested today (January 21) while allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer with Rs. 50,000 to secure the release of an illegally used motorcycle without court action.
According to a complaint made by a Sub Inspector attached to the Bemmulla Police Station, the motorcycle had been taken into police custody for being ridden with an engine capacity exceeding the permitted limit and without proper registration.
It is alleged that the suspect, a motorcycle mechanic residing in the Kalagedihena area, offered the bribe to have the motorcycle released without taking legal action or producing it before court.
Based on the complaint, officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the suspect today, at around 10:50 AM.
The arrest was made in front of the official desk of the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Traffic Branch at the Bemmulla Police Station.
The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.
