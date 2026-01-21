Sri Lanka launches ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy tour in Colombo

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2026 - 8:31 pm

The official tour of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, ahead of the 2026 tournament jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India, was inaugurated today (January 21) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The trophy will be displayed in several major cities across Sri Lanka from January 21 to January 24, 2026, over a period of four days. Cricket fans will also have the opportunity to see the trophy up close during the Sri Lanka vs England One-Day International match at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Following this, the trophy will be taken to Kandy, Dambulla and Jaffna, allowing cricket fans in those areas to view the trophy and take commemorative photographs. The main objective of the tour is to create excitement and build public interest ahead of Sri Lanka hosting the World Cup.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8, 2026, and is the largest international cricket tournament hosted by Sri Lanka since the 2012 T20 World Cup.

The tournament schedule was announced on November 25, 2025, in India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) selected the R. Premadasa International Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Colombo SSC Ground as Sri Lanka’s venues.

Accordingly, eight matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Stadium, five at the SSC Ground and seven at the Pallekele Stadium.

A total of 20 countries will participate in the tournament. Twenty matches are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, with all matches involving Pakistan to be hosted locally. If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals and final, those matches will also be played in Sri Lanka.

In that event, the final will be held at the R. Premadasa International Stadium, increasing the total number of matches in Sri Lanka to 22.

Apart from host nations Sri Lanka and India, Test-playing countries England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take part. Other participating teams include the United States, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament is expected to deliver strong economic and social benefits to Sri Lanka, including growth in tourism, sports development and international exposure.

The arrival of teams, media personnel and thousands of spectators, including foreign tourists, is expected to generate foreign exchange earnings and create short- and long-term employment in sectors such as hotels, food and beverage services, transport and event operations.

Hosting the World Cup is also expected to attract new investments, strengthen Sri Lanka’s image as a global tourist destination, promote year-round sports tourism and enhance the country’s international standing.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Gamage, Deputy Minister of Sports Sugath Tilakaratne, Director General of Sports S. Achchudan, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva, members of the Executive Committee, Sri Lanka T20 captain Dasun Shanaka and Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya were also present at the event.