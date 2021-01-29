Sri Lanka kicks off COVID-19 vaccination drive

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was kicked off this morning and three soldiers in the frontline of fighting COVID-19 were vaccinated with COVISHIELD vaccine at the Army Hospital in Colombo.

The vaccine consignment arrived from India and was ceremoniously handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Indian High Commissioner yesterday.

The vaccines were then taken to the Central Vaccine Store in Colombo before being distributed to Colombo National Hospital, Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and IDH.

This COVISHIELD vaccine will be injected in two doses per person.

From tomorrow, it will be taken to other area hospitals and all Army Hospitals to be vaccinated.