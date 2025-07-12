Sri Lanka launches job training program for 50,000 low-income youth

Posted by Editor on July 12, 2025 - 8:18 pm

A major job training program offering full scholarships has been launched in Sri Lanka to provide employment opportunities both locally and overseas for 50,000 young men and women from low-income families.

This initiative targets individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 and is being carried out by the Department of Samurdhi Development under the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment. It is part of the “Next Sri Lanka” national program, which aims to uplift two million families over the next five years.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe announced the program in a Facebook post today (July 12). He emphasized that this initiative is designed to equip underprivileged youth with the skills needed for sustainable employment.

In celebration of World Youth Skills Day on July 15, 2025, in-person interviews will be conducted to assess the skills of applicants.

These interviews will take place at all Divisional Secretariat offices across the country from July 15 to 23, 2025, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Interested candidates can register through the official website: www.nextsrilanka.lk.

The Deputy Minister also noted that, moving forward, eligibility for the “Aswesuma” welfare program will be limited to families who have lost income due to emergencies and are facing severe financial difficulties.