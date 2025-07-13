Sri Lanka records $635.7 Million in worker remittances in June 2025
Posted by Editor on July 13, 2025 - 9:09 am
According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the country received USD 635.7 million in worker remittances in June 2025.
As per the latest statistics released by the Central Bank, this marks a 22% increase compared to the same period last year (June 2024).
The cumulative value of remittances from January to June 2025 stands at USD 3.7 billion, reflecting an 18.9% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
In 2024, total worker remittances amounted to USD 6.57 billion.
Official data also show that 312,836 Sri Lankans migrated for foreign employment during the year.
