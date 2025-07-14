CBSL warns: Pyramid schemes are traps, not opportunities

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has launched the Anti-Pyramid National Awareness Week, which runs from 14th to 18th July 2025, under the theme “Pyramid is a trap – don’t get into the wrong track.”

This national campaign, organized by CBSL’s Financial Consumer Relations Department, is part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to maintain financial system stability and protect financial consumers from scams and fraud.

The campaign focuses on raising public awareness about Prohibited Pyramid Schemes, illegal business models that promise quick returns but often lead to major financial losses for individuals and communities.

CBSL warns that these schemes can severely harm the economy and cause long-term damage to people’s financial security.

Outreach efforts during the week will cover a wide range of groups, including school students and teachers, the Tri-Forces, Civil Security Department personnel, Sri Lanka Police, government employees, and the general public.

Awareness programs will be held in 6,172 schools and 14,022 Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions across Sri Lanka, ensuring deep community engagement at the grassroots level.

During the campaign, participants will learn about:

The laws and legal consequences related to pyramid schemes

How these schemes operate and why they are deceptive

The financial risks and real-life losses suffered by victims

CBSL is using a multi-platform media approach to reach as many people as possible.

This includes:

Newspaper ads

Social media campaigns

Educational posters

Live-streamed sessions

TV and radio programs

News taglines

Public seminars nationwide

The Central Bank urges everyone to take part in the campaign and stay informed. Being aware and alert is the best way to protect yourself and others from financial fraud.

For updates and more details, visit the CBSL official website or follow CBSL on its social media platforms.