Sri Lanka marks three years since deadly Easter attacks

Sri Lanka is marking one of its darkest days in history today (April 21), with the third commemoration of the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks which claimed the lives of more than 250 and injured at least 500 others.

The country was left devastated on the 21st of April 2019 after a group of suicide attackers of the now-outlawed local Islamic extremist organization National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) carried out a series of blasts at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Zion Church in Batticaloa, Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La hotels in Colombo and a guest house in Dehiwala.

Although 1095 days have passed since the attack, justice has not yet been served for the victims of the terror attacks.

Several events were organised today (April 21), to remember the lives that were lost.