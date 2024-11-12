Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence calls for return of firearms issued to politicians and officials

Posted by Editor on November 12, 2024 - 9:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has announced a directive for all Members of Parliament, Provincial Council members, political party leaders, political organizations, and former government executive officers to return any issued firearms, including pistols and revolvers, by December 30, 2024.

The Ministry highlighted that a significant number of firearms had been distributed to various political figures and organizations to ensure their security.

However, in the interest of maintaining law and order, the Ministry is now requiring all concerned individuals, parties, and organizations to surrender these weapons at their nearest police station.

The Sri Lanka Police have compiled a list of individuals and groups who were issued firearms.

Officers in Charge at each police station have been directed to contact these individuals and arrange the collection of the firearms for police custody.

The Ministry has requested full cooperation with police inquiries to ensure a smooth handover process.

For those who have already returned firearms, the Ministry advises keeping documents as proof of this action.

The Ministry urges all parties to support this initiative to uphold public safety and reinforce law and order across the nation.