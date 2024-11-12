Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves surge to $6.5 billion with IMF support

Sri Lanka’s official foreign reserves were recorded at USD 6.5 billion as of October 2024.

This was highlighted in a report by Fitch Ratings, marking an 81% increase compared to October 2023.

Fitch Ratings attributed this growth to the impact of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.