Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves surge to $6.5 billion with IMF support
Posted by Editor on November 12, 2024 - 9:55 pm
Sri Lanka’s official foreign reserves were recorded at USD 6.5 billion as of October 2024.
This was highlighted in a report by Fitch Ratings, marking an 81% increase compared to October 2023.
Fitch Ratings attributed this growth to the impact of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.
