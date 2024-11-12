Nov 12 2024 November 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves surge to $6.5 billion with IMF support

Posted by Editor on November 12, 2024 - 9:55 pm
Lotus Tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Photo by Christoph Theisinger on Unsplash)

Sri Lanka’s official foreign reserves were recorded at USD 6.5 billion as of October 2024.

This was highlighted in a report by Fitch Ratings, marking an 81% increase compared to October 2023.

Fitch Ratings attributed this growth to the impact of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

