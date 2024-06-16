Sri Lanka Navy seizes fishing trawler carrying 131 kg of heroin valued at over Rs. 3250 million

Posted by Editor on June 16, 2024 - 12:15 pm

Based on intelligence information received from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the Sri Lanka Navy seized a local multi-day fishing trawler on suspicion of smuggling drugs during a special operation carried out about 356 nautical miles (700 km) off Dondra Head in southern waters.

The Navy deployed SLNS Parakramabahu for this operation, resulting in the apprehension of six suspects involved in the illegal act.

The fishing trawler was escorted to Galle Harbour, where a thorough inspection led to the discovery of 131 kg 754 g of heroin concealed in secret compartments within its hull.

The seized narcotics have an estimated street value exceeding Rs 3,250 million.

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, inspected the haul of narcotics at Galle Harbour on June 15, 2024.

To achieve the national aspiration of eliminating the drug menace, the Navy is actively engaged in anti-drug operations across the country’s maritime zones and collaborates closely with law enforcement agencies to conduct regular operations.

Accordingly, this special operation was mounted by the Sri Lanka Navy based on intelligence information received from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The Navy mobilized SLNS Parakramabahu for this dedicated operation, intercepting a suspicious local multi-day fishing trawler about 356 nautical miles (700 km) off Dondra Head.

During the initial inspection, the Navy found about 30 g of heroin on the trawler. Consequently, the Navy apprehended six suspects aboard on June 6 and escorted the trawler to Galle Harbour for a thorough inspection.

During the thorough inspection at Galle Harbour, the Navy found 130 parcels of heroin concealed in the hull of the trawler.

The packages of heroin weighed approximately 131 kg 754 g. The gross street value of the seized heroin is believed to be more than Rs. 3,250 million.

The apprehended suspects, aged 23 to 43, have been identified as residents of Dondra and Gandara.

The six suspects, along with the 131 kg 754 g of heroin and the fishing trawler, will be handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for further legal action.

The Sri Lanka Navy plays a pivotal role under the leadership of Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force to Combat the Use of Poisonous and Dangerous Drugs.

Continuing operations to apprehend drug smugglers, the Navy has seized narcotics valued at over Rs. 13,210 million in 2024 and handed over these substances to authorities for legal proceedings.

In this context, the Navy urges the public to share information about individuals involved in drug smuggling, posing as fishermen, with the Navy or law enforcement agencies, as they strive to protect future generations from the harmful impact of drug-related activities.