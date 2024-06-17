Water supply disrupted in multiple areas following pipeline damage in Godagama
June 17, 2024
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) has announced that the water supply in the areas of Godagama, Homagama, Pannipitiya, Pelanwatta, Rukmalgama, and Mattegoda has been interrupted until further notice.
This disruption is due to damage in the transmission pipeline from the Kalatuwawa Treatment Plant.
Reports indicate that the pipeline burst at Godagama near the High-Level Road after a car veered off the road and collided with it this morning (June 17), causing severe damage.
