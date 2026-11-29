Sri Lanka Navy upgrades Operations Room to strengthen maritime security

November 29, 2026 - 5:25 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), reviewed the ongoing upgrade of the Navy Headquarters Operations Room on November 27, 2026, aimed at strengthening maritime security and operational capabilities.

The Deputy Minister visited Navy Headquarters accompanied by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando.

The Operations Room plays a vital role in maritime surveillance, monitoring activities at sea and coordinating naval operations across the country’s maritime areas of responsibility.

During his previous visit to Navy Headquarters, the Deputy Minister stressed the importance of modernising the facility to effectively address emerging security challenges in the Indian Ocean in cooperation with partner agencies.

In response, the Sri Lanka Navy has undertaken a comprehensive upgrade of the Operations Room, incorporating modern technology and advanced surveillance systems. The upgrade aims to bring together information from multiple sources, provide a comprehensive overview of maritime activities and support timely and informed decision-making.

The initiative is in line with the Navy’s future strategic direction under its ‘NAVSTRAT 2030 & BEYOND’ policy framework.

The framework focuses on improving Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), ensuring maritime safety and security, strengthening maritime law enforcement and maintaining rules-based order at sea. It also covers the protection of natural resources, management of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and improvement of maritime search and rescue capabilities.

Other key areas include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), port and critical infrastructure security, defence and deterrence, cyber security and preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ongoing upgrade is an important step towards strengthening the Navy’s technological capabilities, operational readiness and maritime awareness, enabling it to respond more effectively to emerging challenges and protect the country’s maritime interests and aspirations.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister also watched live footage through the Operations Room of a Sri Lanka Navy vessel arriving at Dikovita Harbour while towing a vessel carrying a consignment of narcotics seized during a successful counter-narcotics operation at sea.

He commended the Sri Lanka Navy for its continued dedication and contribution to the Government’s efforts to combat drug trafficking through sustained maritime surveillance and successful counter-narcotics operations.

Senior officers from the Navy’s Operations Directorate were also present during the visit.