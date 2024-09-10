Sri Lanka orders immediate removal of election campaign stickers on vehicles

Posted by Editor on September 10, 2024 - 9:41 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has informed that all stickers promoting presidential candidates placed on vehicles must be removed immediately.

They pointed out that under Section 74 of the Presidential Elections Act No. 15 of 1981, this is considered an offense.

The Election Commission has received complaints regarding the display of stickers, flags, and other promotional materials featuring presidential candidates and party symbols on private vehicles, including buses and three-wheelers.

It is reported that the Election Commission has instructed the Sri Lanka Police to conduct emergency inspections across all police divisions to ensure the removal of such stickers.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has reported receiving 3,041 complaints related to the presidential election so far.

These include 2,947 complaints regarding election law violations and 25 complaints related to acts of violence.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education has announced that all schools in Sri Lanka will be closed on Friday (September 20), due to the upcoming presidential election on September 21, 2024.

The Ministry further stated that regional education offices have been informed to close schools as necessary, as they will be used as counting centers for the election.