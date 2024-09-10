Milk powder prices in Sri Lanka to drop starting tonight

Posted by Editor on September 10, 2024 - 11:05 am

Local milk powder manufacturing companies in Sri Lanka have announced a price reduction effective from tonight.

The price of a 400g packet of full cream milk powder has been reduced by Rs. 75, and the price of a one-kilogram packet has been lowered by Rs. 190.

As a result, the 400g packet will be sold for Rs. 1,050, while the one-kilogram packet will be priced at Rs. 2,585.