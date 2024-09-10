Sri Lanka to increase Mahapola and bursary allowances in April 2025

Posted by Editor on September 10, 2024 - 12:40 pm

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved an increase in the Mahapola Scholarship allowance to Rs. 7,500 and the bursary allowance to Rs. 6,500, effective from April 2025.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated that these allowances, provided to university students, have not been revised since 2015.

The decision was made following a joint proposal by Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha and Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando, who emphasized the long-overdue need for this revision.