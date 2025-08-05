Sri Lanka Parliament debates IGP Tennakoon’s removal today

Posted by Editor on August 5, 2025 - 9:08 am

A special debate will be held in the Sri Lankan Parliament today (August 5) on the proposal to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The proposal has been brought under Section 17 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act No. 5 of 2002.

The debate is scheduled to take place from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM, followed by a vote at 4:00 PM. For the proposal to pass, a majority of all Members of Parliament, including those who are absent, must vote in favor.

Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, stated that if the proposal is approved, he will immediately inform the President to take necessary steps to remove Tennakoon from office.

The proposal follows the findings of a Special Investigation Committee, whose report was presented to Parliament by the Speaker on July 22, 2025. The committee unanimously concluded that Deshabandu Tennakoon was guilty of the charges made against him.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business later decided to hold the debate and vote today, based on the contents of that report.

The report detailed a serious incident involving the use of police officers and state resources in an unlawful shooting at W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

According to the report:

“Due to the reasons outlined in this report, the Committee concluded that, based on the request of the then IGP, a team led by Chief Inspector Anselm de Silva went to W15 Hotel in Weligama and opened fire. It is unimaginable for anyone to believe that the head of police in this country would facilitate such dangerous and unlawful actions. The act of firing at a private hotel using a T56 weapon belonging to the Sri Lanka Police, the use of a police van for this illegal shooting, deploying police officers under the authority of the IGP to carry out such acts, and causing damage to the property of a private hotel owned by an unarmed citizen and intimidating him, such conduct is not acceptable. No citizen of any country would want a police chief who behaves in this manner to remain in office.”

The outcome of today’s vote will determine whether Deshabandu Tennakoon will continue to hold the highest position in the Sri Lanka Police.