11 foreign nationals arrested in Thalangama for online gambling

Posted by Editor on August 5, 2025 - 8:35 am

Thalangama Police have arrested eleven foreign nationals, including eight men and three women, for operating an online gambling ring.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out last night (August 4) in the Akuregoda area of Thalangama.

The raid was conducted by a team of officers from the Thalangama Police Station, based on received information.

During the operation, the suspects were caught engaging in online gambling activities using computers and mobile phones.

Police seized 20 mobile phones, 3 laptop computers, and a tablet from the location.

The arrested women are aged 22, 30, and 43. The eight male suspects, identified as Indian nationals, are aged 25, 26, 27, and 29.

Thalangama Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.