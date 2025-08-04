Sandra Perera questioned by CID over Presidential Funds misuse

Posted by Editor on August 4, 2025 - 7:28 pm

Sandra Perera, the private secretary to former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, gave a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (August 4) regarding an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of government funds.

She was summoned by the CID to provide details about a foreign trip that reportedly took place between September 13 and 24, 2023.

The trip is suspected to have been funded using financial allocations from the Presidential Secretariat.

Perera arrived at the CID headquarters around 9:00 AM and was questioned for nearly six hours.

Meanwhile, Saman Ekanayake, the former Secretary to the President, has also been asked to appear before the CID tomorrow morning (August 5) to give a statement related to the same investigation.