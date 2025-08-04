Sri Lanka’s COPF calls for Lottery Boards to be regulated
Posted by Editor on August 4, 2025 - 3:34 pm
The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has pointed out to officials of the Ministry of Finance that the National Lotteries Board and the Development Lotteries Board should be brought under a regulatory framework, as lotteries are a form of gambling.
Discussions were also held regarding proposed amendments to the draft bill for the Gambling Regulatory Authority.
This matter was discussed at the meeting of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF), chaired by Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva, on July 29, 2025.
