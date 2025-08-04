Wild elephant found dead near Karametiya tank

Posted by Editor on August 4, 2025 - 11:11 am

A dead wild elephant has been found in a swamp near the Karametiya tank in Dahaiyagala, which comes under the Thanamalvila, Hambegamuwa Police Division.

According to officials, wildlife officers had provided medical treatment to this elephant on several occasions in the past. However, the elephant eventually died despite their efforts.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out to find out how the animal died.

Officers from the Hambegamuwa Police Station and wildlife officials are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.