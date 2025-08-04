Sri Lanka Parliament to debate IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s removal tomorrow
The Parliament of Sri Lanka will hold a debate tomorrow (August 5) on the proposal to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera, said the decision to schedule the debate was taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business during a meeting held on the afternoon of July 24, 2025.
The meeting was chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.
The proposal to remove the IGP has been brought forward under Section 17 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.
Parliament is scheduled to sit on August 5, 6, and 7. It will not convene on Friday (August 8) due to the Nikini Poya holiday.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Wild elephant found dead near Karametiya tank August 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka PM vows no child will fail under new education reforms August 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka Parliament to debate IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s removal tomorrow August 4, 2025
- Premasiri Rathnayake removed as Buddhist Affairs Commissioner August 3, 2025
- Thilina Gamage suspended from Judicial Service August 3, 2025