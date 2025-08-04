Sri Lanka Parliament to debate IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s removal tomorrow

The Parliament of Sri Lanka will hold a debate tomorrow (August 5) on the proposal to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera, said the decision to schedule the debate was taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business during a meeting held on the afternoon of July 24, 2025.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The proposal to remove the IGP has been brought forward under Section 17 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.

Parliament is scheduled to sit on August 5, 6, and 7. It will not convene on Friday (August 8) due to the Nikini Poya holiday.