Premasiri Rathnayake removed as Buddhist Affairs Commissioner

Posted by Editor on August 3, 2025 - 10:15 am

Premasiri Rathnayake has been removed from the position of Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake, stated that the removal was made based on a Cabinet proposal.

The State Minister said the decision was taken due to Rathnayake’s failure to properly carry out his duties.

Premasiri Rathnayake was appointed as the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs in January 2024.

The minister further stated that the decision to remove him was made after considering the allegations raised against him in recent times.

Kasun Wellahewa has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.