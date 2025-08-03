Thilina Gamage suspended from Judicial Service

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended Thilina Gamage, who served as the Magistrate and District Judge in Moratuwa.

The suspension follows an ongoing investigation into serious allegations, including the illegal possession of a baby elephant.

The JSC officially notified Gamage in writing about the suspension on Friday (August 1).

In the written notice, the Commission also called on Gamage to submit his explanation within 21 days.

The inquiry primarily concerns Gamage’s alleged involvement in illegal elephant trafficking. In June, the Judicial Service Commission filed a formal charge sheet against him.

According to the allegations, Gamage had unlawfully kept a baby elephant named “Sakura” in his possession using a forged permit.

This act is considered a criminal offense under the Public Property Act.

The Attorney General has filed an indictment consisting of 25 charges related to the case.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) initially launched the investigation into Gamage’s unlawful custody of the elephant.

The animal was later handed over to the Department of Wildlife Conservation in May 2015.